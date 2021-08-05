Rush Canada buys Maxim’s Mississauga business

Rush Truck Centres of Canada on Thursday announced the acquisition of Maxim Truck & Trailer’s Mississauga, Ont.-based full-service lease and rental business.

This acquisition includes 127 trucks and 20 trailers and will grow Rush Canada’s lease and rental fleet to more than 1,400 trucks. Rush Canada will merge this business into its existing location in Mississauga.

“We would like to welcome the employees from Maxim Truck & Trailer’s Mississauga location to Rush Truck Centres of Canada. We would also like to welcome Maxim’s Mississauga customers and look forward to serving their needs throughout the Ontario market.” says Kevin G. Tallman, chief executive officer, Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

“Maxim is pleased to enter a strategic relationship with Rush Canada with the sale of our Mississauga lease and rental business based on their extensive coverage in the Ontario marketplace,” says Troy Hamilton president of Maxim Truck & Trailer. “We will be working closely with Rush to ensure a smooth transition for employees as well as key accounts and to maximize future opportunities based on our joint commitment.”