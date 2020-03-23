SAAQ delays periodic inspections amid Covid-19 measures

MONTREAL, Que. – The owners of heavy vehicles that require periodic mechanical inspections in Quebec will be granted an extra month to have the work completed.

The news comes as the Societe de l’Assurance Automobile Quebec (SAAQ) reduces operating hours at several locations.

The regulator will continue to provide vehicle registrations and drivers’ licences for those who need a vehicle or licence to perform their jobs.

Other ongoing services include replacing lost, stolen or damaged licences; issuing a new licence at the end of a penalty; recovering vehicles at the end of an impoundment period; and knowledge and road tests if the driver’s licence is needed for work.

But SAAQ is postponing other services such as transferring vehicles between individuals, taking photos, issuing driver’s licences for personal use, and knowledge and road tests.

“Due to the exceptional situation presented by Covid-19, we must ensure that your state of health poses no risk to other clients or to our employees. Therefore, our employees have been instructed to ask you some questions regarding your state of health and to limit the number of people gathered in one place,” it adds in a posted notice. “We will also check whether the service you require is indeed an essential service based on the established criteria.”

Operating hours and other information can be confirmed by checking https://saaq.gouv.qc.ca/en/newsroom/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions/.