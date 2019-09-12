SAF-Holland names new president – Americas

MUSKEGON, Mich. – SAF-Holland has named Kent Jones its new president – Americas.

He replaces Steffen Schewerda, who has stepped down from the same role. Jones was previously vice-president of commercial vehicle steering systems and advanced driver assistance systems with ZF Commercial Steering USA. Prior to that, he worked for Remy International.

Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-Holland, said, “Kent brings with him comprehensive commercial vehicle-specific management experience in the areas of sales and marketing, operational excellence, restructuring, and business development. With Kent as president – Americas, we are now very well positioned to fully realize the earnings potential of our Americas activities.”