SAF-Holland rolls out brake monitoring, uncoupling safety and lighter trailer suspension at TMC

SAF-Holland used the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting to introduce a trio of new technologies aimed at improving safety, maintenance planning and payload efficiency for fleets.

The announcements include a real-time brake wear monitoring system, a safer tractor-trailer uncoupling solution and a lighter mechanical sliding suspension slider.

Matthew Wolfe, president of SAF-Holland Americas, said the new products reflect the company’s broader strategy of focusing product development on measurable customer value.

“Customer expectations are rising everywhere in the world,” Wolfe said. “The companies that succeed are those who stay relentlessly focused on delivering measurable value.”

SAF-Holland’s BrakeSight (Photo: SAF-Holland)

Among the most significant announcements was BrakeSight, a brake pad and rotor wear monitoring system for Haldex ModulT air disc brakes. The system uses a sensor integrated into the brake caliper’s adjustment mechanism to continuously track brake wear.

Mike Ginocchio, vice president of product line management/PMO Americas at SAF-HOLLAND, said the system monitors mechanical adjustment movement within the brake caliper and converts it into a percentage estimate of remaining pad and rotor life.

“As the air disc brake caliper adjusts for wear, BrakeSight measures that movement and converts it into data that tells fleets how much pad and rotor life is left,” Ginocchio said.

The system transmits the information through the vehicle’s CAN network and is J1939-compatible, allowing fleets to view the data through their existing telematics platforms.

Ginocchio said the goal is to give fleets better visibility into brake wear so they can plan maintenance more precisely and avoid costly rotor damage.

“Rotor damage is expensive and preventable,” he said. “BrakeSight alerts fleets before pads and rotors reach critical wear levels.”

The new SmartSTO from SAF-Holland (Photo: SAF-Holland)

SAF-Holland also introduced Holland SmartSTO, a system designed to make uncoupling safer and more consistent. Drivers often must reach beneath the trailer to manually pull a fifth wheel release, creating both safety risks and inefficiencies.

SmartSTO relocates the air-release control to a push-button mounted outside the cab. The system verifies that the gladhands and electrical lines have been disconnected and properly stowed before allowing the fifth wheel to release.

The system also provides visual confirmation that the tractor-trailer connection has been safely disconnected.

The company says the design reduces injury exposure and helps prevent damage to air and electrical lines that can lead to roadside repairs and downtime.

The third major product introduced at TMC was the UltraLite40 slider for the ULX40 mechanical sliding suspension and axle system.

The redesigned slider is up to 30 lb. lighter than the previous version while delivering 3.6 times greater durability, according to the company.

Ginocchio said the product was developed using real-world operating data and a more demanding validation test cycle.

The new slider also incorporates design changes that improve manufacturing efficiency and allow greater use of robotic welding.

ULX40 with P89 (Photo: SAF-Holland)

The ULX40 system is rated for 40,000 lb. and is intended for van and refrigerated trailers. Features include an open C-rail slider subframe, hardened steel wear pads and a 5-in. round axle. Optional components include air disc brakes, tire inflation systems and dressed drum wheel end packages.

The UltraLite40 slider is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Wolfe said the technologies showcased at TMC demonstrate how SAF-HOLLAND is investing in digitalization, safety and smarter trailer components as fleets seek greater uptime and efficiency.

“Technology is not just a buzzword for us,” Wolfe said. “It’s central to our strategy and focused on delivering added customer value.”