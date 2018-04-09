Safe Driver Week to focus on driving behaviors

GREENBELT, Md. – Inspectors across North America will be on the lookout for unsafe driving behaviors July 15-21, as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recognizes Operation Safe Driver Week.

Dangerous behaviors to be tracked during the week include speeding, distracted driving, texting, failing to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane changes, and failing to obey traffic control devices.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA’s) Large Truck Crash Causation Study cites driver behavior as the reason for more than 88% of large truck crashes and 93% of passenger vehicle crashes.

The week will include increased enforcement for commercial and passenger vehicles alike, the alliance adds.