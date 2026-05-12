Samsara launches nationwide driver performance competition in US

Telematics provider Samsara has launched a competition for professional drivers in the United States that will evaluate their safety, compliance, and fuel-efficiency performance data based on real-world miles driven.

The Samsara Driver Cup will run from May 18-Aug. 15 and include hundreds of thousands of eligible drivers across the United States, the company said in a news release. The competition is open to Samsara customers who have been on the platform for at least six months.

Eligible drivers will be scored and rewarded across three categories: safety consistency, hours-of-service compliance, and fuel efficiency. Scoring will be automated using operational data collected through its connected fleet platform, with adjustments made for route types and shift lengths so that drivers can compete on a level playing field.

The competition will run in three legs: the first ends June 16, the second runs until July 16, and the third ends on Aug. 15.

Champions in the three categories will be selected at the end of each leg, with results certified by the Samsara Driver Cup Certification Committee and by each enrolled organization.

The top 1% of performers earn their title and can receive prizes of up to $1,000.

“Professional drivers today are part operator, part engineer, managing sophisticated machines with deep expertise and split-second judgment,” said Meagen Eisenberg, chief marketing officer at Samsara. “The Samsara Driver Cup gives drivers the recognition they deserve and names those setting a standard of excellence.”

Learn more about the competition here.

