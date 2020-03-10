Samuel celebrates Women’s Day with a scholarship

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Samuel, Son and Co. has marked the International Women’s Day by donating $9,000 to the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) toward its scholarship program.

The funds will help Mandeep Kaur to pursue her commercial driver’s licence.

The check was presented to WTFC CEO Shelley Uvanile-Hesch by Colin Osborne, president and CEO of Samuel, on Monday.

“Supporting this scholarship is part of our ongoing commitment to creating great opportunities in our industry and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Osborne.

WTFC has awarded five scholarships worth $43,000 in the past year alone.

“Without the support of our corporate members and partners, this scholarship program would still be a dream and not the reality it is today,” said Uvanile-Hesch.

Kaur said the financial assistance will allow her to concentrate on her studies.

Samuel is a platinum member of WTFC.

Metal logistics specialists Kim-Tam Logistics, a company owned by Samuel, serves a broad range of steel customers and industrial markets.