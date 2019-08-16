Saskatchewan highways to get $75-million upgrade

REGINA, Sask. – The federal and provincial governments have announced more than $75 million in joint funding to improve the highway systems in Saskatchewan.

The projects involve building four sets of passing lanes on Highway 4 and repaving 220 kilometers of Highways 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 14, 20, 21, 55 and 102.

Once complete, these vital improvements will not only increase the safety and efficiency of Saskatchewan’s highways, but also help facilitate trade and support economic growth for years to come.

Ottawa is contributing $32.7 million to these projects while Saskatchewan is providing $42.7 million.

“These highway improvements in Saskatchewan will keep motorists safe, shorten travel times and improve access of our products to world markets, bolstering economic growth and the prosperity of the middle class and all those working hard to join it,” said Ralph Goodale, federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, Ottawa is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit and infrastructure projects as well as in rural and northern communities.