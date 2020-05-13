Security is focus of TCA virtual meeting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) will hold a virtual safety and security meeting June 23-25.

It will feature panel discussions, workshops and even a vendor showcase, TCA said Wednesday.

Session titles include Truckload’s Data Security Existential Threat, Safety Truck of the Future, Safety Craves Culture and Nuclear Verdicts.

As part of the meeting, Sirius XM will broadcast a live chat with Jim Mullen, acting administrator of the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

