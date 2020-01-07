Select Trailer Sales names Tyler Channell VP

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Select Trailer Sales has named Tyler Channell partner and vice-president of sales and marketing.

Channell, who has 25 years of experience in the industry, was most recently with Reefer Sales and Service of Brampton, Ont.

His appointment was announced Tuesday by Jamie Ferguson, president of Select Trailer Sales.

Meanwhile, Chuck Garvey was named account manager for western Ontario. He has worked in the industry for five years.

Established in 2001, Select Trailer Sales has grown into the premier dealer for Stoughton Trailers and Wilson Trailers in Ontario.

It offers a range of semi-trailers including dry vans, reefers, grain hoppers and flatbed trailers.

The company has two locations — Mississauga and Cambridge, Ont.