Senior Ontario truck drivers balk at road test requirement
Hugh MacDonald’s career as a truck driver is coming to an abrupt and unexpected end.
The 68-year-old had planned to keep driving until next year, building on the 3 million miles he traveled over the last four decades. But that was before the ticket came. He was cited by an Ontario Ministry of Transportation officer for traveling 106 km/h on a stretch of Hwy. 7 with a posted limit of 80 km/h.
He paid the fine and accepted the three points on his licence. Then the ministry notified him that he had to complete a new vision, written and road test, or automatically be downgraded to a G licence that would limit him to driving a family car.
Any driver 65 or older who accumulates more than two points faces the same requirement.
“I wanted to go to next year,” MacDonald says of his retirement plans, partially delayed to offset the rising costs of a new home. “I don’t want to go through all the driving test and all that for another six to eight months [of work].”
The Almonte, Ont., trucker begrudgingly accepts the ticket, although he says he never received as much as a warning when previously traveling around 100 km/h on the route. But he thinks it’s unfair that senior drivers are held to a tougher standard. If he was under 65, he wouldn’t face another road test.
“It’s age discrimination,” MacDonald argues. “I can see if you have heart troubles, or vision, or something like that.” He doesn’t face such challenges.
His friend Sandy McDermid, a 65-year-old truck driver in nearby Carleton Place, has been campaigning against the rule for several years – and believes many senior citizens are unaware of the limits that exist.
“It should be fair across the board for everyone,” McDermid says. “To me, that’s discrimination.”
Ontario’s rules for aging drivers were actually relaxed in April 2013. Before those changes were introduced, senior commercial drivers faced annual vision, knowledge and road tests. The vision and knowledge tests are now required every five years.
A Driver Intervention Program that corresponded with the change requires vision, knowledge and road tests for those who receive a moving violation linked to a collision, or accumulate more than two demerit points.
The problem is the threshold, McDermid says.
Three points are accumulated through a single conviction linked to violations such as holding a handheld phone while driving, speeding 16-29 km/h over a posted limit, failing to yield the right of way, or failing to slow when passing a stopped emergency vehicle, among other issues.
But McDermid found little comfort in a letter campaign reaching out to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.
“Generally, senior drivers and commercial drivers are safe, responsible and experienced groups of road users,” Ryan Bailey of the Road Safety Policy Office and the Ministry of Transportation’s safety policy and education branch acknowledges in a written response to his concerns.
But collisions involving commercial vehicles are more likely than passenger cars to cause fatalities and serious injuries, Bailey adds in the email, noting the at-fault collision risks that some drivers demonstrate with age.
It won’t get any easier if McDermid is still working behind the wheel at the age of 80.
“Generally, senior commercial drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 are subject to periodic and trigger-based renewal requirements, while senior commercial drivers age 80 and above are subject to more stringent annual requirements,” Bailey writes.
“For those individuals with safe driving records, the test requirements were significantly reduced, and the road test requirement was eliminated until the age of 80. Those drivers who exhibit high-risk behaviour are now subject to the same testing requirements as were previously in place.”
There is a temporary reprieve for those in the higher age bracket.
Renewal requirements for drivers 80 and over – including vision tests and group education sessions – have been temporarily waived during the pandemic, a ministry spokesman tells Today’s Trucking. The re-testing required for commercial drivers from 65 to 79 continues under health protocols such as wearing face masks during road tests, sanitizing hands, and sometimes opening vehicle windows to ensure proper airflow.
Once commercial drivers reach the age of 65, they also need to submit medicals every year. Those 46-64 need to submit the documents every three years. Younger drivers need medicals every five years.
Have your say
Biggest mistake this driver made was taking the ticket and paying it. All drivers fight tickets. if he got it dropped he might not of gotten any points at all.
Remember the cop might not of even showed up in court. Its your right to fight it and save your points and the companies CVOR points.
I have a physical and a cardio assessment yearly at my cost because of a heart issue in 2005 . Just re wrote AZ this year with no problem. I would like to see the stats on age groups for some of these ridiculous accidents you see. I dont believe its us old guys causing them.
As a member of the afore mentioned group( 68 years old) I can understand the requirements required of me. But seeing the quality of so called truckers on the road these days offends me greatly. MTO should be taking a hard look at all drivers. I have learned by experience.
I am 66 former long haul driver, I put my self through school driving trucks. No claims no accidents. Former ice road driver, once I hit 65 years off age I basically was told we don’t want you. My life long experience means nothing. If I have a clean record why do I need to re write my test. Unless my health changes why do I need to go through so much trouble. The license and doctors cost and trying to make an appointment is hell for a driver.
I think it’s completely backwards. I believe they should be retesting new commercial drivers that accumulate too many points.
Ageism at its finest.
I thought it was illegal to discriminate based on sex ,race, disabilities or age.
I can see having to do that if the driver Has a long history of infractions but to have to go through the pre trip and road test because of one ticket is ridiculous!!! I lost a driver for the same reason he got 3 points and had to do it all !! And just because he didn’t do his pre trip in the order the ministry wants he failed!! This man can back trucks up better then most can drive!! This is why we are lacking professionals in the industry!!
Why do 100 in an 80, I know you will say others do it, but forget the sheep mentality and use some integrity.
Nothing but a money grab.
Why do you think the classification of licences came into play.
Privatizing the process just made the company more greedy.
A couple of renewals ago, I failed the air brake test and the woman told me there are 10 different tests and you never get the same one twice.
All they did was change the questions slightly to confuse you.
Greedy bastards.
In different province different law and Ontario to my knowledge is the worst that do discriminations against older commercial drivers.
Shouldn’t we be more concerned with the fact that he was travelling 26km OVER the speed limit. And admits to regualrly driving 20kms OVER the speed limit on that same stretch of highway. I have no sympathy. I am a Safety and Compliancy person at a trucking firm. Do not break the law and there will be no penalty, no demerit points and no issues. It isn’t that he was ticketed for going 5kms over. We are talking about 26kms over the speed limit. This is what gets people killed and gets the trucking industry a bad reputation. It is not descrimination, there are many studies that prove a person’s reflexes slow down with age and to be bold enough or ignorant enough to be going that much over the speed limit is disgusting and he deserves to have to retake his test. And as for whether or not he was aware of the consequences of 3 point on his licence, he should have been aware, it’s his profession, he should know the regulations that can affect his livelihood. If he had caused an accident and killed someone going that much over the speed limit, this article would be a whole different tale.
The province of Ontario has failed the trucking industry for the last 20 years. The professionalism, safety and service has been degraded despite advances in technology and equipment. The various Ontario governments have continually introduced legislation and policies that have failed putting the industry at the low level it is today. The sad skill level on Ontario’s roadways (all drivers not just commercial) only re-enforces the failure of the MTO & Ontario’s governments to govern the industry and province in the best interest of it’s citizens. Driving skill, knowledge and courtesy continue to decline. Discriminating against the most skilled, safest and professional of Ontario’s drivers is another step down on our journey to the bottom as far as driving in general and the trucking industry are concerned.