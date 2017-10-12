September productivity highest since March 2011

COLUMBUS, Ind. – ACT’s For-Hire Trucking Index indicates that September’s productivity reading advanced at the highest level since March 2011.

“Seasonally adjusted, the productivity reading of 63 was up from 61.6 in August and the 57.3 year-to-date average,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice-president and senior analyst.

Sixty-six percent of for-hire participants also noted that they have sustained the post-Harvey/Irma increases, while 56% reported that shipper interest in securing capacity under contract increased due to recent hurricanes, as well as other factors, such as the upcoming winter.