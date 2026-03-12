SGR Trucklines earns Canada Post national safety award

Canada Post has recognized SGR Trucklines with a national safety award, highlighting the carrier’s performance supporting the postal operator’s transportation network.

The award recognizes carriers that demonstrate strong safety performance while supporting the time-sensitive logistics operations that move mail and parcels across the country.

“This award is a proud moment for our entire team at SGR Trucklines,” said Paul Singh, CEO of SGR Trucklines. “It reflects the safety culture we have worked hard to build across the organization, from our drivers on the road to our dispatch and management teams behind the scenes. Safety isn’t just a policy for us; it’s a responsibility we carry every day.”

Gurleen Gill, director of business development, said the recognition reflects the company’s strong operational discipline and commitment to safety.

“What truly sets SGR apart is the strong safety culture embedded across our entire operation,” she said. “At SGR, safety starts at the top; our leadership team places a strong emphasis on safety and compliance, setting the standard across the organization.”

Gill added that from drivers to dispatch and management teams, safety is treated as a daily operational priority through ongoing driver training, real-time fleet monitoring, and preventative maintenance standards.

In addition to receiving the national safety award, Canada Post also recognized SGR as its top-performing carrier nationwide, awarding it a 99% performance score.

“That recognition reflects our ability to consistently deliver reliable service within a highly time-sensitive national network while maintaining the highest safety standards,” Gill said.

“In addition to not having any life-threatening or major safety infractions since contract inception, SGR has maintained a 99% carrier on-time performance score and is the top-performing national surface carrier,” said Ted Smith, Canada Post director of transportation.

SGR operates with a structured safety program that includes electronic logging device monitoring, daily dash-cam reporting, strict vehicle inspection protocols, preventative maintenance schedules, and ongoing driver safety training. The company said its safety team actively reviews fleet performance and provides driver coaching where needed to ensure standards are consistently maintained.

Over the past year, SGR said it has strengthened its safety systems by investing in additional telematics monitoring and reinforcing driver coaching and compliance oversight across the fleet. The carrier also recently passed a facility audit conducted by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation with an above-average score.

Based in Acton, Ont., SGR Trucklines has worked with Canada Post for several years, supporting linehaul freight movements across key corridors in Ontario and Quebec.

Additional awards

Canada Post also recognized several other carriers for safety performance within its network. Other award recipients included:

National Carrier (Multi-Modal): Canadian National Railway

Regional Carrier: MD Transport

Transportation Carrier Health and Safety Leadership Award​: Bridgepoint Transport

The awards were presented as part of Canada Post’s broader Health and Safety Recognition Awards program. It also recognized 21 internal employees for health and safety leadership, maintenance and fleet safety, and plant and delivery operations, as well as compliance.