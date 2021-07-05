Shell Rotella SuperRigs registration opens

Shell Rotella SuperRigs contestants can now register for the 39th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs. The event will be taking place in-person at Love’s Travel Stop in Hampshire, Ill. July 29-31. Contestants are encouraged to register ahead of time for the truck beauty contest. Visit rotellasuperrigs.com for registration details.

Jay Palachuk’s 1996 Kenworth W900 won the 2020 People’s Choice Award. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

This year, Shell Rotella will be hosting the People’s Choice Award on a virtual platform. This opens the annual event to those who are not able to attend, but still want to take part. To submit your rig for the Virtual People’s Choice Award, visit peopleschoice.rotellasuperrigs.com.

Truck drivers will be able to submit their rig from July 1 – 15 for a chance to win the Virtual People’s Choice Award. Voting will be open July 16 – 30, and the winner will be announced as part of the Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards ceremony on July 31.