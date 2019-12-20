ShipNorthAmerica to support Trucks for Change moves

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Trucks for Change Network — an organization that connects charities to companies that can ship their freight – will now tap into the resources of ShipNorthAmerica Network to coordinate the moves.

ShipNorthAmerica, a subsidiary of Tandet Group, is offering in-kind support to the organization.

“Our trucking operations are not able to assist Trucks for Change with direct freight shipments, so it is with great pleasure that our team is able to support T4C in an indirect way,” says Tandet president Scott Tilley, referring to the support that will come through the brokerage operation.

“It’s our people doing the same thing they usually do,” he told trucknews.com. “They’re giving their time, effort, and energy. We’re lending that to Trucks for Change…. We’re using our spare time instead of spare capacity.”

Tilley is also one of the organization’s directors.

Since 2011, the carriers participating through Trucks for Change have distributed more than 22 million lb. of donated food and materials at reduced rates for charities such as the Canadian Red Cross, Food Banks Canada, and Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Trucks for Change is currently coordinating 10 to 20 shipments per month at discounted or waived rates, Tilley says, referring to the volumes currently being handled. If the needs can’t be met by carriers already participating in Trucks for Change, ShipNorthAmerica will push the call for help to its broader contact list.

“By getting a broader brush, then we can open it up to more carriers,” he said.

“This collaboration will allow us to help our charity partners more efficiently by leveraging industry best practices, and will broaden our outreach to highway carriers interested in supporting their communities,” adds Pete Dalmazzi, president of Trucks for Change.

“The [trucking] industry has always given time to causes,” Tilley says. But he adds that Trucks for Change offers a way to consolidate such efforts, and demonstrate the difference that the broader trucking industry can make.

Trucks for Change is involved in more than simply moving goods for charities, too. It has highlighted industry contributions such as work on a Habitat for Humanity home build, participation in programs such as Prostate Cancer Canada’s Wear Plaid for Dad fundraising initiative, and more.