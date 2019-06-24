Shipper conditions deteriorated in April

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for U.S. shippers took a step back in April, due to stronger rail rates and higher fuel prices, according to FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index.

However, FTR expects the rate environment through 2019 to become more favorable to shippers. Key factors to watch include: fuel prices; truck utilization; and rail service.

“Shippers should continue to expect favorable conditions and an ability to easily get freight placed in the market,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR. “They will be aided by the relatively stable fuel prices through most of the rest of 2019 and somewhat slowing rail freight volumes.”