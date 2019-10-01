Shipper conditions remained positive in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for U.S. shippers cooled in July to a still-positive 4.3 reading, according to FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index.

The index pulled back from a reading of 8.8 in June, reflecting a mixed freight environment with the industrial sector flat or worse, but consumer spending still healthy. Freight rates were firmer in July, according to FTR.

“While the July SCI was significantly lower than June, it is more in line with recent history and the near-term outlook,” FTR said in a release. “The June index, which was the strongest since early 2016, appears to be an outlier in the current environment. FTR projects the SCI will remain in the mid-positive range similar to July for the next year. However, any significant increase in fuel prices due to IMO 2020 and other potential risks to diesel costs could affect that forecast and create a more negative situation for shippers.”