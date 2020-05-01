Sikh truckers’ bid for helmet exemption fails   

OTTAWA, Ont. – Three Sikh truck drivers working at the Port of Montreal have effectively lost their bid for exemption from wearing hard hats after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear their case, media reports said Friday.

They were appealing a 2016 ruling by a Quebec judge that they must wear hats when safety standards require them.

The drivers had argued that they had a right to wear a turban instead of a helmet based on Charter rights protecting freedom of religion.

The Quebec Court of Appeal rejected that argument saying workplace safety must take precedence. Thursday’s decision by the Supreme Court maintains the Quebec judgement.