Sound bites of 2019

On the eve of New Year’s Day, here’s a look back at some of the voices of 2019.

“This is a significant step toward safer roads… Having electronic logging devices also insures a more level playing field in terms of competition.”

– Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, announcing that all commercial drivers will be required to have ELDs on their vehicles by June of 2021.

–

“And just to be clear, the ELD mandate addresses only the electronic monitoring and enforcement of our current HoS regime. The somewhat flawed, inflexible HoS rules themselves will not be changed; they’ll simply have to be recorded using an electronic device.”

– Joanne Ritchie, executive director of the Owner-Operator’s Business Association of Canada.

–

“This isn’t by coincidence that they do this. This isn’t out of stupidity, or laziness. This is a management plan. This is a business plan to circumvent regulations and compliance.”

– Stephen Laskowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Association, talking of fleets not complying with the laws.

–

“Only carriers who have proven safety records should be allowed access to the Temporary Foreign Workers Program.”

– Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, on news that some fleets are abusing the program.

–

“If I had a dollar for every time I heard ‘truck driver shortage’, I wouldn’t be here today.”

– Kristen Monaco, associate commissioner at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, who doesn’t believe there is a driver shortage in the trucking industry.

–

“What we need are solutions, and positive messages that speak to the economic opportunities the industry offers. And we need government officials to be working with us, not against us.”

– Angela Splinter, CEO at Trucking HR Canada, reacting to Monaco’s speech.

–

“It’s a big problem that’s been there for a long time, but it’s been growing like weeds.”

– Alain Bedard, president and CEO of TFI International, complaining about the threats posed by the Driver Inc. business model.

–

“I know it sounds ominous, but they are coming.”

– Transportation lawyer Kim Stoll, warning that the taxman will eventually catch up with Driver Inc.

–

“One dose of an edible is one gummy bear, one square of a chocolate, one potato chip, one sip of a drink…but what happens is people overindulge.”

– Dr. Melissa Snider-Adler of DriverCheck, warning of the potential for overconsuming cannabis edibles.

–

“We did not move to town, the town moved to us.”

– Angie Walker, who owns Paul Walker Trucking with her husband, after winning a court battle with the Town of Grand Valley, Ont.

–

“Life is bigger than cancer, and we need to beat this.”

– Joanne Mackenzie, founder of Trucking for a Cure, kicking off the 2019 Woodstock Convoy.

–

“Just go, do it and you’ll be fine.”

– Heather Day, president of C.S. Day Transport, telling women considering career in trucking.

–

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a man or a woman.”

– Jennifer Lesnik of Edmonton, Alta., after becoming the first woman to earn Kenworth’s certified master technician status.

–

“We are going to finish up with an okay year, but it’s not going to be a 2018. That’s for sure.”

– Norm Sneyd, vice-president of business development at Bison Transport.

–

“Downtime is unacceptable, and with new trucks you can’t count on not being down.”

– Jeff Battler, manager at 12Ga Customs, the only Canadian company that remanufactures trucks from glider kits.

–

“Drivers don’t trust us or anyone else to measure them for sleep apnea.”

– Dr. Geoff Fernie of Toronto Rehabilitation Hospital, suggesting that some drivers are afraid their jobs could be at risk with a positive diagnosis.

–

“It is not necessarily traditional Mafia style. When we say organized crime now, it is organized groups of individuals made up of every type of organization.”

– Garry Robertson, manager of the Northbridge Claims Special Investigations Unit, talking about soaring cargo thefts.

–

“Why not offer blindfold too.”

– A reader, identified on the CBC News site as Kenneth Hewer, reacting to Ontario MPP Amarjot Sandhu’s bid to abolish the written test on air brakes at licence renewal.