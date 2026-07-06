Southeastern Freight Lines marks 50 years in Albany, Ga.

Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Albany, Ga., service center.

The facility, located at 1115 Centennial Avenue, opened July 5, 1976, with 20 dock doors and 18 employees and has since grown to 44 dock doors and 37 associates. It was the ninth service centre opened by Southeastern Freight Lines after the company was founded in 1950.

The service center also participates in Southeastern Serves, the company’s community outreach program, which supports initiatives including Kids Against Hunger and Little League Challenger.

(Photo: Southeastern Freight Lines)

“Celebrating 50 years of service is an incredible milestone that reflects the unwavering commitment of our great associates to meeting customers’ needs each day,” said Craig Parrish, service centre manager. “By embracing Southeastern’s company culture, the Albany service center has built strong, lasting relationships with the customers and partners who have supported our growth in the community for decades.”

As part of the celebration, the company recognized 15 employees with between 25 and 41 years of service at the Albany location.