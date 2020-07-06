Southern Ontario projects get $35M

WELLAND, Ont. – The federal and provincial governments have announced funding for four road and bridge improvement projects in Southern Ontario.

Ottawa is investing $10 million in these projects while Ontario is contributing about $7 million. Another $18 million will come from the local municipalities, Infrastructure Canada said Monday.

Welland Mayor Frank Campion (left) with Vance Badawey, member of parliament for Niagara Centre, in Welland on Monday. Photo: The City of Welland.

Under the program, the City of Welland will see the construction of a bridge over the Welland Canal at the site of the former Forks Road lift bridge, which was demolished last year.

That bridge was used by an estimated 3,500 vehicles daily to access Welland and other parts of the Niagara Region.

“This funding brings us one step closer to replacing the bridge,” said Welland Mayor Frank Campion.

Other projects announced Monday are the reconstruction of parts of Drummond Road, Gallinger Street and Portage Road in the City of Niagara Falls; the replacement of Big Creek Bridge to include a new two-lane structure in Norfolk County and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of St. Ann’s Road and bridge in the Township of West Lincoln.

The federal government offers money to projects nationwide via its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

In all, Ottawa is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.