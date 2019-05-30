Speedy’s Jim Smith grand champ at TRTDC

BRAMPTON, Ont. – More than 50 professional drivers braved rainy conditions to compete in the Toronto Regional Truck Driving Championships (TRTDC) May 25.

The event was held at the CAA Centre, where five categories were contested. The Grand Champion was Jim Smith of Speedy Transport, while YRC Freight took home the team trophy. Rookie of the Year honors went to Samual Addo-Nyarko of Canada Cartage.

Category winners went to: Jim Smith, Speedy Transport, straight truck; Marc Lefebvre, Canada Cartage, single-single; Sebastian Tatar, XPO Logistics, single-tandem; Bruce Leonard, JD Smith, tandem-tandem; and Dan Congdon, YRC Freight, B-Train.