Spot market load volumes increased in May

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian spot market heated up in May, with load volumes rising against a lesser increase in truck volumes.

TransCore Link Logistics reported daily average load postings surged 9% the week after an announcement to end steel and aluminum tariffs between Canada and the U.S. Load volumes on the month were up 12% from April, but down 35% year-over-year.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 32% of overall volumes.

Equipment postings increased for the third consecutive month, reaching a record high in Loadlink’s history. Year-over-year, truck postings were up 52%. The truck-to-load ratio hit 3.57 in May, a 5% decrease from 3.78 in April. But year-over-year the average ratio was up 134% from 1.52 in May 2018.