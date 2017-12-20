Stemco names new director of aftermarket sales, Americas

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stemco, announced the promotion of Chip Stuhr to the position of director of aftermarket sales, Americas today.

In his new position, Stuhr will be responsible for aftermarket sales in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South and Central America and the Caribbean, including a sales team of seven regional managers and 50 district sales managers.

During his 13 years with Stemco, Stuhr has been in a variety of commercial roles with increasing responsibility. He began as a district sales manager and then moved to product manager, regional sales manager and director of marketing. He most recently served as the director of wheel end and Latin America, a position he held since March 2016.

“Throughout his career at Stemco, Chip has played a critical role in the commercial side of the business,” said Kara Bolster, vice-president, commercial excellence for Stemco. “His extensive experience in aftermarket sales and the ability to design and implement a strategic sales plan has expanded the company’s customer base and supported the ongoing growth of our company. In this role, Chip will focus on programming designed for our fleet customers and distributor partners, continuing to build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships and developing our sales team talent.”