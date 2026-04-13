STG acquires Carrier Logistics, promises AI push for LTL operations

Private equity firm STG has acquired Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a long-established provider of transportation management software for less-than-truckload carriers, with plans to accelerate development of AI-driven tools for terminal-based operations.

The deal, announced April 13, is aimed at building what STG describes as an AI-native operating platform for LTL and last-mile carriers. The company said the investment will support deeper automation across dispatch, routing, dock operations, exception handling and trailer utilization, while keeping human oversight in place for more complex decisions.

CLI, based in Elmsford, N.Y., has been serving the LTL market for decades and describes itself as a provider of enterprise software purpose-built for asset-based carriers. Its transportation management platform includes tools for dispatch, linehaul planning, driver management, cross-dock operations, finance and customer service, and supports both cloud-hosted and on-premise deployments.

Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics, said the acquisition will give the company added resources to expand support and product development while maintaining its focus on carrier customers.

“CLI has always been dedicated to the success of our carriers,” Wiesen said in a release. “Joining forces with STG allows our existing team of industry experts to continue to serve customers through enhanced support capabilities. At the same time, STG’s investment in our transportation and freight management technology will allow us to maintain our position as the market-leading transportation management system for LTL and deliver the next generation of AI-driven tools that our clients need to remain competitive in a high-velocity environment.”

STG said future development will center on “agentic” AI applications, including autonomous dispatch and routing, human-in-the-loop exception management, and predictive dock and terminal workflow optimization. Managing Director Rushi Kulkarni said the goal is to move beyond traditional record-keeping software and give carriers more actionable intelligence in day-to-day operations.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.