Stop abuse of Driver Certification Program: TTSAO

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has called on the provincial government to take immediate measures to stop the abuse of the Driver Certification Program (DCP).

In December, Ontario’s auditor general said in a report that the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) was allowing some partners of the DCP with a poor history of collisions to test their own employees for commercial driver licences.

The TTSAO also noted that community colleges in the program were testing their own students who are not going to be employees of those colleges.

“The TTSAO would like a full audit on all community colleges, government organizations, safety organizations and private businesses who offer the DCP,” the TTSAO said Thursday.

“Additionally, the TTSAO believes a moratorium should be put on all community colleges who offer AZ testing and those students until an official investigation and audit can be facilitated.”

It said community college first-time pass rate is over 90% compared to 60% at the government-licensed DriveTest Centres.

“The TTSAO believes the program is flawed,” it added.

Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), said his organization had been vocal over the years in its disapproval of the program.

“The PMTC believes it is a massive conflict of interest to allow anyone to test their own drivers and/or students.”