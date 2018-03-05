Strick, International offering FlowBelow aerodynamics

ATLANTA, Ga. — FlowBelow’s aerodynamic Quick-Release Wheel Covers and Trailer AeroSlider system will now be offered as factory-installed options on Strick Trailers.

The overall system combines wheel covers, a fairing between the trailer wheels, and aerodynamic mud flaps. And the AeroSlider is mounted directly to the sliding trailer suspension, traveling with it.

It’s all designed to complement other trailer-mounted aerodynamic devices such as trailer skirts and tails, and offers additional fuel savings depending on the combination, the company says.

The Trailer AeroSlider system was recently validated to provide fuel savings of 1.2%, which is the minimum requirement for EPA SmartWay certification.

FlowBelow has also announced that its Quick-Release Wheel Covers and Tractor AeroKit will be offered as optional equipment on all International LT and RH trucks effective immediately.