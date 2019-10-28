Strike looms at Canadian National

MONTREAL, Que. — Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) at Canadian National could go on strike as early as Nov. 19, the union said Monday after the legally mandated conciliation period ended last week.

Some 3,000 conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons voted 99.2% in favor of strike action last month. The union has said it will give at least 72 hours’ notice of any strike action.

The next round of talks is set for Nov. 12.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Canadian National in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement,” Lyndon Isaak, president of the TCRC.

“To that end, we will not be bargaining in the press or discussing the sticking points publicly at this time.”

The previous collective agreement expired on July 23.

Teamsters represent 125,000 workers across Canada, including over 16,000 workers in the rail industry.