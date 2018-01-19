Submit your nominations for this year’s Highway Star of the Year

TORONTO, Ont. – Nominations are now open for this year’s Highway Star of the Year.
The honor, which awards one lucky recipient with more than $15,000 in cash and prizes, is reserved for Canada’s top driver or owner-operator. The winner should embody professionalism, be active in the trucking community, and go the extra mile for his/her colleagues.
The winner will receive:
The winner will be announced at this year’s Truck World truck show that runs April 19-21 in Toronto.
If you know someone who should be considered for the award, click here to nominate him or her.
