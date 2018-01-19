Submit your nominations for this year’s Highway Star of the Year

TORONTO, Ont. – Nominations are now open for this year’s Highway Star of the Year.

The honor, which awards one lucky recipient with more than $15,000 in cash and prizes, is reserved for Canada’s top driver or owner-operator. The winner should embody professionalism, be active in the trucking community, and go the extra mile for his/her colleagues.

The winner will receive:

$10,000 in cash

A trucker-friendly laptop from OBAC

Special-edition leather jacket with the winner’s name and Highway Star of the Year logo

Travel and accommodations for two to Truck World 2018

The winner will be announced at this year’s Truck World truck show that runs April 19-21 in Toronto.

If you know someone who should be considered for the award, click here to nominate him or her.