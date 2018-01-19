Truck News

Submit your nominations for this year’s Highway Star of the Year

TORONTO, Ont. – Nominations are now open for this year’s Highway Star of the Year.

The honor, which awards one lucky recipient with more than $15,000 in cash and prizes, is reserved for Canada’s top driver or owner-operator. The winner should embody professionalism, be active in the trucking community, and go the extra mile for his/her colleagues. 

The winner will receive:

  • $10,000 in cash
  • A trucker-friendly laptop from OBAC
  • Special-edition leather jacket with the winner’s name and Highway Star of the Year logo
  • Travel and accommodations for two to Truck World 2018

The winner will be announced at this year’s Truck World truck show that runs April 19-21 in Toronto.

If you know someone who should be considered for the award, click here to nominate him or her.

