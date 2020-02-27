SuperRigs competition to be held at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas – Shell Rotella SuperRigs will roll into Texas Motor Speedway June 4-6, as part of an IndyCar and Nascar Truck Series racing weekend.

The truck beauty contest will be held inside the track in front of thousands of racing fans, Shell announced.

Each registered contestant will receive a ticket for both races, and up to three additional tickets for family and friends. The Nascar truck race is Friday June 6 and the IndyCar race is Saturday, June 6. Both are night races.

More than US$25,000 in cash and prizes is up for grabs, as well as 12 slots in the 2021 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. For more info, visit www.Rotella.com or follow Shell Rotella on social media.