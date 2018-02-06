Tallman Group wins International Truck Presidential Award

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Tallman Group announced today that it has received the International Truck Presidential Award.

The Presidential Award, introduced in 2017, honors the top seven per cent of International Truck dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in terms of operating and financial standards, market representation, and customer satisfaction.

“This award is the highest honor an International dealer principal can achieve from the company,” said Mark Belisle, senior vice-president of distribution at Navistar. “Tallman Group, is one of only 14 International dealerships in the United States and Canada who earned this prestigious

recognition in 2017.

“The Presidential Award also recognizes the effort and dedication of all the dealership’s employees. A highly skilled, professional staff is a critical success factor for any commercial truck dealership. Kevin Tallman, CEO, Tallman Group is clearly committed to growing his business and being recognized by customers as the dealership of choice in their market. I congratulate everyone at Tallman Group for their commitment to outstanding customer service, operational excellence and representation of the International Truck brand.”

Kevin Tallman added: “This award is great honour for everyone at Tallman Group because it recognizes all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in Ontario. Everyone at Tallman Group is dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience. Our customers rely on us to keep their businesses moving and growing. For 45 years, our customers have been returning to us because they know we deliver quality International products and services that help drive profits to their bottom line.”