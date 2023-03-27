Tanker manufacturers, repair facilities face new registration fees

Transport Canada is looking to introduce a new series of fees for businesses that create or repair Means of Containment (MOCs) like tank trailers to transport dangerous goods.

The fees for initial registrations or certificate renewals would apply to those who design, manufacture, requalify or repair the equipment, inspect it, or train companies that conduct MOC work. Most certificates are renewed every five years.

Registrations and renewals for container facility operators or service providers would ultimately cost $1,700, while design engineers would pay $808. Those fees would be phased in at 60% on March 31, 2025, and increase 10% per year until reaching the full amount on April 2028.

There would be no fees for administrative changes or amendments.

Transport Canada has currently registered 1,670 domestic container facilities and entities, as well as 215 international entities.

Applications and certifications under the MOC Facilities Registration Program are currently processed at no charge, which strains Transport Canada resources, a notice in Canada Gazette Part 1 explains. The program currently costs $4.8 million per year.

Transport Canada may inspect container facilities to ensure they meet Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations and its safety standards. Regulators recover travel-related costs for foreign container facility inspections.

Stakeholders would pay a collective $3.01 million in service fees between 2024 and 2033 under the program. Small businesses would account for about $2.13 million of that.

A new web-based application system is being developed and would be rolled out before the fees take hold.

Comments are being collected until May 24.