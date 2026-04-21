TCA awards record $182,000 in scholarships for 2026-27

The Truckload Carriers Association announced it has awarded a record $182,000 in scholarships to 64 students for the 2026-27 academic year.

The funding, provided through the TCA Scholarship Fund, supports students connected to the trucking industry who are enrolled in two- or four-year post-secondary programs and affiliated with TCA member companies.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for all of us,” said Mark Walker of TransLand, chairman of the TCA Scholarship Fund.

“We are honored to raise the bar once again in supporting students and investing in their future. The volume and caliber of applications this year were outstanding and it’s truly inspiring to see so many talented, driven individuals pursuing their goals. We are proud to play a part in their journeys and look forward to seeing the impact they will have on our industry and beyond.”

The scholarship program, established in 1973, aims to support education and workforce development within the truckload sector.