TCA conference to discuss key border issues

TCABRAMPTON, Ont. – The Truckload Carriers Association will hold the third annual Bridging Border Barriers conference in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 20.

The event will feature speeches by industry leaders as well as a presentation on the latest happenings in the regulatory and legislative environments, and how TCA is poised to address them, the organization said.

Topics to be covered include cross-border issues, the USA/Canada/Mexico Trade Agreement, marijuana transportation, sleeper birth flexibility and ELDs.

To reserve your seat or to learn more about Bridging Border Barriers, click here.

 

