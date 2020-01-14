TCA promotes Zander Gambill to VP

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The Truckload Carriers Association has announced the promotion of Zander Gambill to vice-president of membership and outreach.

Gambill started with the TCA in 2018 as director of membership and outreach.

He will now oversee the association’s marketing and communications, all associate member revenue channels, and continue his role in the membership department, the association said.

“Zander’s passion, work ethic and ability to develop relationships has already benefited the membership in so many ways,” said TCA president John Lyboldt.

“He earned this promotion and I’m excited to see him bring even more value to TCA and its membership in his expanded role.”

The association also announced the appointment of Gabrielle Blair as educational coordinator.

Blair has extensive management experience in education and member support, and most recently worked for the Mortgage Bankers Association.