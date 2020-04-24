TDG rules eased for shipping hand sanitizer

OTTAWA, Ont. – Companies producing emergency supplies of hand sanitizer will benefit from eased restrictions under Canada’s Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act.

A temporary certificate issued by the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Directorate will allow for the handling or transportation of the hand sanitizer even if the loads don’t comply with:

Part 3 (Documentation), Part 4 (Dangerous Goods Safety Marks), Part 5 (means of Containment), Part 6 (Training), and Part 8 (Reporting Requirements) of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG) regulations, when the capacity of the means of containment is less than or equal to 30 liters, or;

Part 3 (Documentation), Part 6 (Training) and Part 8 (Reporting Requirements) of the TDG Regulations when the capacity of the means of containment is greater than 30 liters but less than or equal to 450 liters.

The conditions apply to UN1170 ethyl alcohol solution or ethanol solution containing 60-80% ethanol by volume; UN1219 isopropyl alcohol or isopropanol containing 60-80% isopropanol by volume; and UN1987 alcohols NOS containing 60-80% ethanol and/or isopropanol by volume.

The goods will also be used as a hand sanitizer, and those handling them will need to be familiar with the conditions under the temporary certificate.

The certificate includes various related requirements regarding labeling and packaging of these products as well.

The temporary certificate takes effect on April 23 and remains in effect until Sept. 30 or the day it is canceled by the Minister of Transport.