Teamsters to Trudeau: Raise truckers’ meal allowance

LAVAL, Que. – The president of Teamsters Canada has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his senior cabinet colleagues, asking them to raise the meal allowance for truckers.

“I think that is the least the federal government can do to acknowledge their contribution,” said Francois Laporte, president of the union.

The letter, released to the media Tuesday, is a follow-up to one Teamsters sent in April, Laporte said.

Francois Laporte, president, Teamsters Canada. Photo: Teamsters Canada

“I feel it is more than time to thank the truck drivers for the discreet but fundamental work they have done for the Canadian community,” the latest letter said.

He said truck drivers had ensured that the supply chain is working without interruption, and without asking for anything in return.

Laporte added that access to quality and affordable food was one of the challenges they faced during the pandemic, and price increases of up to 50% have been seen in some parts of North America.

“Therefore, I believe that an increase in the meal allowance for all truck drivers would be one way to reward them for all the sacrifices they have made.”

By doing so, Laporte argued, the government would send a strong signal of solidarity and recognition to the trucking industry.