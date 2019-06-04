Teddy Bear Convoys raise $75,000 for N.L. hospital

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Nearly 200 trucks participated in this year’s Teddy Bear Convoys in Newfoundland and Labrador over the weekend, raising about $75,000 for the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The events in St. John’s and Corner Brook were organized by Just For Kids, a charity formed by volunteers from the transportation industry in the province.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts put forward by all of the JFK volunteers, truck drivers and the supporting companies who donated,” said Gerry Dowden, president of East Can Transport and member of Just For Kids.

The convoys coincided with the annual Janeway Telethon, which also helps raise funds for the hospital.