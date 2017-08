NOTRE-DAME-DU-NORD, Que. — Temisko has manufactured its largest lowbed heavy hauled trailer in its history.

On August 28, the 89-foot heavy hauler trailer was loaded onto a boat to Baffin Island to the Baffinland Iron Mines.

The trailer has 130 tons of capacity and weighs 106,000 pounds.

“Temisko thanks Baffinland Iron Mines for their trust and congratulates its entire team for this project,” the company said in a release.