TEN appoints Silkey as COO

Transportation Equipment Network (TEN) has named former Amazon Freight executive Ari Silkey chief operating officer.

Silkey joins TEN after spending nearly a decade at Amazon, most recently serving as general manager of Amazon Freight.

While at Amazon, he built the technology behind the company’s network, including the Amazon Relay application and carrier management systems used across the company’s freight network.

In his new role at TEN, Silkey will focus on strengthening operations, modernizing management of the company’s fleet of more than 80,000 trailers through technology and AI, and expanding technology investments tied to fleet operations and customer service. He brings a rare perspective to the role, having spent a decade on the shipper side as one of the industry’s largest customers, TEN said in a news release.

“Ari has built and scaled transportation operations at a level that very few people in this industry have, yet every conversation with him comes back to the customer,” said Hooman Yazhari, CEO at TEN. “His mindset combines innovation and drive with a genuine empathy that makes people want to build alongside him. Ari is a strong addition to the leadership team we’ve been building, and will help us accelerate the operational and technology investments for our customers.”

Before Amazon, he served as co-founder and chief technology officer at Zubie, a director of product development at Best Buy, co-founder at Altus Positioning Systems, and director of product at Leica Geosystems.