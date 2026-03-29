Tennessee moves forward with Smart Freight pilot program

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has selected Cavnue LLC as its private-sector partner for its Smart Freight Corridor Pilot in the Memphis area.

The multi‑year pilot will evaluate connected and autonomous freight technologies in real‑world operating conditions along Interstate 40 between Memphis and Blue Oval City.

A view of the Hernando De Soto bridge and downtown Memphis. (Photo: iStock)

“This pilot strengthens one of our most important freight corridors and supports continued economic development in West Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee (R). By embracing new technology, we’re ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of Tennesseans and the industries that drive our economy.”

The pilot is expected to run through 2028, including planning, design, installation, testing, and up to one year of performance evaluation.

Goals of the pilot include improving safety, supporting connected freight applications across multiple fleets, enhancing incident response, and informing long‑term freight modernization strategies.