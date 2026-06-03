Texas resumes issuing non-domiciled CDLs for temporary farm workers

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has received approval from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to resume issuing non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits to temporary agricultural workers with H-2A status.

Eligible H-2A CDL/CLP applicants need to appear in person at a DPS office with an unexpired foreign passport, unexpired or expired visa, and a Form I-94 or I-797A that indicates H-2A status.

These non-domiciled licenses will be limited to a maximum term of no more than one year. The resumption of issuance for those with H-2B and E-2 status will be announced at a later date, DPS said.

Truck drivers currently holding a valid Texas non-domiciled CDL or CLP may continue to use the credentials until the printed expiration date.

Separately, the DPS announced on June 1 that all CDL and commercial learner permit knowledge examinations will be administered in English only.

Previously, CDL knowledge tests were offered in both English and Spanish. The hands-on CDL skills test, which includes pre-trip inspection, basic control skills, and the road test, has always been conducted in English only.

DPS also said certified commercial vehicle inspectors will continue to conduct English language proficiency evaluations during routine traffic stops and at weigh stations.