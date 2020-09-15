TFI acquires DLS for US$225 million

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International on Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire DLS Worldwide, a business unit of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.

The deal, worth US$225 million, is expected to close in 60 days, TFI said.

Established in 2006 and based out of Bolingbrook, Ill., DLS provides logistics services through a third-party logistics network of internal sales personnel, commissioned sales agents and 140 agent-stations.

DLS’ primary transportation modes include less-than-truckload, truckload, freight forwarding, expedited, parcel and intermodal.

Over a recent 12-month period, DLS generated $550 million in revenue, including intercompany sales that are expected to continue after closing, TFI said.

The company said it expects the acquired operations to generate approximately $22.5 million in operating income during the first four full quarters after closing, before potential synergies and non-cash amortization of intangible assets and related purchase accounting adjustments.

The new business will operate as a stand-alone entity within TFI International’s logistics segment under the new name, TForce Worldwide Inc.