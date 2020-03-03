TFI acquires U.S. courier services business 

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International Inc. has acquired the courier services business from R.R. Donnelley and Sons Co., TFI announced Monday.

The courier business has a nationwide network of some 30 locations and over 400 vendor sites, primarily in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast.

It will become part of TFI International’s logistics segment, TForce Logistics U.S.

“We are excited to welcome RRD’s courier services business and its valued customers to the TFI International family,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International.

“We view this as yet another step toward building our U.S. market share in same-day package delivery, and look forward to seeing this business reach new heights in the years ahead.”

TFI raised US$230 million through its initial public offering in the U.S. last month.