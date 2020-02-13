TFI International sets U.S. IPO price at $33.35

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International has set the price for its U.S. initial public offering at US$33.35 per share, the company said late Wednesday.

TFI filed for the IPO on Monday, saying it plans to offer 6 million common shares. The IPO will raise just over $200 million.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to reduce pay down its debt.

TFI shares are scheduled to start trading Feb. 13 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TFII.” It will close on Feb. 18, subject to customary regulatory conditions, the company said.

TFI’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TFII”

The IPO will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse as joint lead book-running managers, TFI said.

RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank will be joint-bookrunners and Cowen, National Bank of Canada Financial, Stephens Inc., Stifel and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory as co-managers.

TFI said it has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares, representing 15% of the number of shares to be sold pursuant to the public offering.