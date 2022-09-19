The Erb Group charity golf event raises $23K

The Erb Group of Companies raised $23,000 at its recent annual charity golf tournament. The money will be divided among local charities – Wilmot Family Resource Centre, Interfaith Counselling Centre, and Aldaview Services.

The event attracted 146 golfers to the Rebel Creek Golf Club in Petersburg, Ont. Since 1994, the fleet has contributed over $520,000 to local charities.

(Photo: The Erb Group)

Wendell Erb, CEO and president of The Erb Group, said, “This is our biggest fundraising event every year and we always raise over $20,000 for our partnered charities. To hit over half a million raised since the tournament started, is a fantastic feeling.”

Trisha Robinson, executive director at The Wilmot Family Resource Centre said, “We are so very grateful for our partnership with Erb and its charity golf tournament. The money raised helps us create change and hope for the people we serve. It gives us flexibility to respond to gaps and address individual needs for which our funding doesn’t cover. Whether that be basic needs for food, clothing, housing, safety, mental health support or a sense of belonging.”