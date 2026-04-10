The Pete Store to host Mid-Atlantic truck show in Maryland

The Pete Store will host its Mid-Atlantic Truck Show on May 2 in Hagerstown, Md., bringing together truck owners, drivers, vendors and other industry stakeholders and community members for a day celebrating the regional trucking community.

The free event will take place at The Peterbilt Store – Hagerstown and is open to heavy-duty trucks of all makes and models.

(Photo: The Pete Store)

Organizers say this show is designed to create opportunities for networking and community engagement with the trucking industry across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The event will begin with gates opening at 9 a.m., followed by the truck show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon to recognize participating trucks, followed by a live band performance at 5 p.m. and an evening light show at 8:30 p.m.