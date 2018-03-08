Thermo King adds to Canadian sales team

SAINT-LAURENT, Que. — Thermo King Eastern Canada has announced that it has added Guylain Belanger to its sales team.

Belanger is the company’s newest account manager. Before getting into sales, Belanger was a practicing lawyer. He has more than 25 years of experience as an entrprnuer, account manager, and customer service associate. Most recently, he was at Belanger Ventes Consiels where he was training and coaching sales teams.

“We are convinced that Guylain’s experience, business acumen and enthusiasm will ensure that our valued customers will continue to receive the outstanding service that they expect from Thermo King,” the company said in a release.