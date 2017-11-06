Third annual Trucks For Change Food Sort Challenge raises more than $32,000

ETOBICOKE, Ont. — The Trucks For Change annual Fall Food Sort Challenge raised more than $32,000 for Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank this November.

The annual food sort challenge sees teams from the trucking industry sort thousands of pounds of food as fast as they can for the Daily Bread Food Bank. In total this year, 13 carriers and allied trades teams participated — the highest participation yet for the event.

Overall all 13 teams sorted more than 44,700 pounds of food in two 90-minute shifts.

Team Tandet were the winners of the first shift from 3:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m. They sorted 53.33 pounds per minute. Team Bison came in first place during the second shift from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. They sorted an average of 58.82 pounds per minute.

“We spent the afternoon working for a great cause, bringing employees that have never met face to face together, and an evening socializing,” said Steve Schroder of Tandet Group. “While the goal was to help the Daily Bread with its great need, I feel that Tandet gained far more than we gave. Everyone was stoked to do something more, which seems to be the result after each of these events.”

Pete Dalmazzi, the leader of the Trucks For Change Network, said the third annual food sort was one for the books.

“Our participating company teams were thrilled to join the fight against hunger, while at the same time enjoying a wonderful teambuilding opportunity, a real win-win event. This event demonstrated once again the trucking industry’s commitment to supporting the communities we work in every day.”