Third ELD certification body named, still no devices approved

Transport Canada has yet to certify an electronic logging device (ELD), but it has now cleared three testing bodies to conduct the work.

Commercial Driver Technology of Sherwood Park, Alta., joins FPInnovations and CSA Group as the only third-party organizations that can certify whether a device meets underlying technical standards.

(File photo: Bison Transport)

While U.S. regulators allow manufacturers to self-certify devices, the Canadian rules require the independent certification to help block opportunities to tamper with Hours of Service data.

“We are staunch supporters of certifying ELDs to a common technical standard and have witnessed firsthand how the certification process increases the quality and trustworthiness of the product,” said Commercial Driver Technology founder Robin Doherty. “Expert third-party certification means drivers, motor carriers and inspectors can worry less about what the ELD is doing and focus on benefits the ELD data provides.

Federally mandated carriers – those that cross provincial or international borders – have officially faced an ELD mandate since June 12, but provinces and territories are not yet enforcing the rules, citing challenges including the lack of certified devices. Enforcement is to be phased in over 12 months.

To be certified and ultimately sold, an ELD model must pass more than 400 tests. Suppliers must also continue to ensure the certified models continue to comply with the technical standard, through a process that includes maintenance audits when devices are upgraded or gaps are discovered.